Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $399.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $264.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

