Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $399.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.56.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $264.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,164,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.