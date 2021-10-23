Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Lifted by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at Williams Capital raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Williams Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 276,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 63.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 183.9% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

