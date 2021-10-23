Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$12.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

