Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ORRYY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Orora has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.8237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

