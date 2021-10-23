Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Prosus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

