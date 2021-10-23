Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Reduced by Analyst

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.