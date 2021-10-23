Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mercantile Bank Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $565.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.