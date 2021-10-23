Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

