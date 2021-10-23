Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $168.85 and last traded at $167.05, with a volume of 10117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.85.

The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

