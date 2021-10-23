New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

