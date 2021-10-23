Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $309.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

