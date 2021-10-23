STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NYSE STAG opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.