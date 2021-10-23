Reviewing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Arko alerts:

47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arko and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arko and Metro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 70.07 Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arko and Metro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Metro 0 5 2 0 2.29

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.12%. Metro has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metro is more favorable than Arko.

Summary

Arko beats Metro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.