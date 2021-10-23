Reviewing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Absci and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Absci
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2.33
|National Research
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Absci and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Absci
|$4.78 million
|225.58
|-$14.35 million
|N/A
|N/A
|National Research
|$133.28 million
|8.27
|$37.26 million
|N/A
|N/A
National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
44.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Absci and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Absci
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|National Research
|25.66%
|53.15%
|25.72%
Summary
National Research beats Absci on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.
About National Research
National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.
