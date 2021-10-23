Reviewing Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Absci and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.51%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than National Research.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and National Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 225.58 -$14.35 million N/A N/A National Research $133.28 million 8.27 $37.26 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A National Research 25.66% 53.15% 25.72%

Summary

National Research beats Absci on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

