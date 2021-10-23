Financial Contrast: Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

VirTra has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VirTra and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 16.11% 22.95% 13.20% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VirTra and Galileo Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $19.09 million 4.90 $1.48 million $0.19 45.53 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VirTra and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 1 2 0 2.67 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Galileo Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than VirTra.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VirTra beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

