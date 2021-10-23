Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CEY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

CEY stock opened at GBX 97.18 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.70. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

