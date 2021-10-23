TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.19

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 575523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

