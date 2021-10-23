Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $19.64. Banc of California shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 859 shares.

The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

