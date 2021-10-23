PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up to $35.87

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $37.23. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 244 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

