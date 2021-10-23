Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.
