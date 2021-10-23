Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enel will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

