Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 805,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,575,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

