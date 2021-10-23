Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,722,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.