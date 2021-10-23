AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE opened at $18.83 on Thursday. AerSale has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

