Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Increased by Truist Securiti

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.74 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

