Truist Securiti Weighs in on CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

CFB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $739.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

