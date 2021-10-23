Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,371.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 468,302 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 104,486.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 92,993 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.