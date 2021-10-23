Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.34.

LTHM opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.