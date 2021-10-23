Head-To-Head Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BBQ alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBQ and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BJ’s Restaurants 1 4 6 0 2.45

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.46%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $48.91, indicating a potential upside of 36.09%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and BJ’s Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.15 $4.95 million N/A N/A BJ’s Restaurants $778.51 million 1.08 -$57.88 million ($2.45) -14.67

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% BJ’s Restaurants -2.36% -7.72% -2.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BBQ beats BJ’s Restaurants on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.