Financial Contrast: Bitfarms (BITF) and Its Competitors

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitfarms to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -27.63 Bitfarms Competitors $6.34 billion $1.33 billion 54.26

Bitfarms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.50% -17.49% -3.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 932 3862 8101 266 2.59

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.38%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Bitfarms peers beat Bitfarms on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

