Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Critical Review

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.37% 5.52% 4.21% Inari Medical 12.02% 12.10% 11.02%

80.6% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $560.41 million 18.21 -$15.70 million $0.11 2,536.36 Inari Medical $139.67 million 31.67 $13.79 million $0.27 328.11

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penumbra. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Penumbra and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus target price of $324.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.44%. Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $126.20, indicating a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Risk and Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Penumbra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

