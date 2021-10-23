Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

