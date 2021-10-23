Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLEEY. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.