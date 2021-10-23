Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

SPKKY stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

