Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.46%.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

