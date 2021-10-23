BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

