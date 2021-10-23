Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

SHLX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

