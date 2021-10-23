Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $33.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.41 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.95 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $131.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.38 billion to $138.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $18,986,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.2% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

