Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. Celularity has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Celularity will post -8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

