FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Issued By DA Davidson

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

