Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Issued By KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WLL. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -119.52. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

