Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $201.72 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $209.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,245,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $30,675,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

