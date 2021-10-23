Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $774.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

