Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. Graco has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

