Brokers Set Expectations for State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in State Street by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

