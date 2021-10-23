Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £600.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.38. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

