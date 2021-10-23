ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 104.05 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. ITV has a one year low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

