Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 32.42 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.71. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz bought 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

