Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $776.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

SARTF opened at $692.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $767.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.63. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $359.05 and a 52 week high of $947.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.