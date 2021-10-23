The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 280” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 198.86 ($2.60) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.99. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

