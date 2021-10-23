888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 888 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.24%.

In other news, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Insiders purchased a total of 34,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,032 in the last three months.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

