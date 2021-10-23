Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
ASLI stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £422.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.24.
About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income
Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.