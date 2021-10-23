Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

ASLI stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £422.94 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.24.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

